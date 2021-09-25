    Team US on the brink of regaining Ryder Cup behind Dustin Johnson excellence

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 2357 GMT (0757 HKT) September 25, 2021

    Team Europe's Jon Rahm (left) and Sergio Garcia line up a putt on the 15th green during Saturday morning Foursome matches on September 25. Garcia made Ryder Cup history by becoming the player with the most matches won in the tournament's history, after their victory over Brooks Koepka and Daniel Berger of Team US.
    A fan watches on the eighth hole during a fourball match.
    A fan watches on the eighth hole during a fourball match.
    A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe&#39;s Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.
    A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.
    A view of the shoes worn by US pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa during Saturday morning&#39;s Foursome matches.
    A view of the shoes worn by US pair Dustin Johnson and Collin Morikawa during Saturday morning's Foursome matches.
    Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee.
    Rahm plays his shot from the fourth tee.
    Jordan Spieth of Team US plays his shot from the bunker on the 17th hole.
    Jordan Spieth of Team US plays his shot from the bunker on the 17th hole.
    Fans of Team US walk across the course.
    Fans of Team US walk across the course.
    An official inspects the lie of a ball for Team US' Brooks Koepka (center) and Daniel Berger on the 15th hole. The pair called over two sets of officials to attempt to get a free drop but it was ultimately refused.
    An official inspects the lie of a ball for Team US' Brooks Koepka (center) and Daniel Berger on the 15th hole. The pair called over two sets of officials to attempt to get a free drop but it was ultimately refused.
    Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
    Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
    Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
    Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
