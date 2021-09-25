    Sergio Garcia becomes player with most matches won in Ryder Cup history

    By Ben Morse, CNN

    Updated 1727 GMT (0127 HKT) September 25, 2021

    Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Bryson DeChambeau plays his shot on the first hole during Friday afternoon Fourball matches.
    Hide Caption
    1 of 18
    Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Harris English (left) and Tony Finau celebrate on the 15th green after winning their Fourball match.
    Hide Caption
    2 of 18
    Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Jon Rahm plays his shot on the 15th hole during his Fourball match.
    Hide Caption
    3 of 18
    Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Basketball legend Michael Jordan watches by the 11th green during the Fourballs on day one of the Ryder Cup.
    Hide Caption
    4 of 18
    Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Team US player Daniel Berger plays his shot from the first tee during day one of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
    Hide Caption
    5 of 18
    Team Europe&#39;s Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Team Europe's Jon Rahm and Sergio Garcia celebrate on the 17th green after winning their match during the Foursomes on Friday.
    Hide Caption
    6 of 18
    Fans cheer during Friday morning Foursome matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Fans cheer during Friday morning Foursome matches of the 43rd Ryder Cup.
    Hide Caption
    7 of 18
    Lee Westwood plays his shot from the third tee during Friday morning Foursome matches.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Lee Westwood plays his shot from the third tee during Friday morning Foursome matches.
    Hide Caption
    8 of 18
    Jordan Spieth reacts to seeing his shot after walking back up onto the 17th green following his shot from the edge slope.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Jordan Spieth reacts to seeing his shot after walking back up onto the 17th green following his shot from the edge slope.
    Hide Caption
    9 of 18
    Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    Collin Morikawa watches his tee shot on the seventh hole.
    Hide Caption
    10 of 18
    A fan of Team US wears a bald eagle mask during Friday morning Foursome matches.
    Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup
    A fan of Team US wears a bald eagle mask during Friday morning Foursome matches.
    Hide Caption
    11 of 18