SPD narrowly ahead in exit polls as voting ends in Germany's landmark election but final result uncertain

By Nadine Schmidt, Stephanie Halasz and Laura Smith-Spark, CNN

Updated 1617 GMT (0017 HKT) September 26, 2021

A man casts his vote in Germany&#39;s national parliamentary election at a polling station in Berlin, Germany, on Sunday.
Berlin (CNN)The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany's federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain.

The SPD had 26% of the votes, according to the exit poll, with the center-right Christian Democratic Union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on 24%, followed by the Greens at 14.5%, the FDP at 12% and the AfD at 10%.