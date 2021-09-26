SPD narrowly ahead in exit polls as voting ends in Germany's landmark election but final result uncertain

Berlin (CNN) The left-leaning Social Democratic Party (SPD) is narrowly ahead in exit polls published after voting ended in Germany's federal election, a Forschungsgruppe Wahlen exit poll for CNN affiliate n-tv suggests, but the final result of the closely fought contest remains uncertain.

The SPD had 26% of the votes, according to the exit poll, with the center-right Christian Democratic Union of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel on 24%, followed by the Greens at 14.5%, the FDP at 12% and the AfD at 10%.