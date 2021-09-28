    Roger Hunt: English football mourns death of Liverpool striker and World Cup winner at the age of 83

    By John Sinnott, CNN

    Updated 1448 GMT (2248 HKT) September 28, 2021

    Roger Hunt of Liverpool runs with the ball as he is tracked by Roger Morgan (no.11) and John Pratt of Tottenham Hotspur during the English League Division One match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool held at White Hart Lane, in London, England on Aug. 16, 1969. Liverpool won the match 2-0.
    Roger Hunt of Liverpool runs with the ball as he is tracked by Roger Morgan (no.11) and John Pratt of Tottenham Hotspur during the English League Division One match between Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool held at White Hart Lane, in London, England on Aug. 16, 1969. Liverpool won the match 2-0.

    (CNN)English football is mourning the death of Liverpool striker and World Cup winner Roger Hunt at the age of 83.

    Hunt, who scored 285 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool, died peacefully at his home on Monday following a long illness, said the English club in a statement on its website.
    "The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Roger's family and friends at this sad and difficult time," added the Liverpool statement.
      Hunt is Liverpool's second all-time leading goalscorer after Ian Rush.
        Roger Hunt, England and Liverpool, on April 3, 1962.
        Roger Hunt, England and Liverpool, on April 3, 1962.
        Earlier this month Jimmy Greaves, another member of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, died at the age of 81.
        Read More
        "Saddened to hear that yet another of the heroes of '66 has left us. Roger Hunt was a truly great striker for both @LFC and his country," tweeted former England international Gary Lineker.
        "He may be gone but his achievements will always be remembered. RIP Roger."
        Liverpool fans on The Kop at Anfield with a banner of Sir Roger Hunt on Dec. 9, 2014.
        Liverpool fans on The Kop at Anfield with a banner of Sir Roger Hunt on Dec. 9, 2014.
        Playing under legendary Liverpool manager Bill Shankly, Hunt helped the Merseyside team win two top-flight English league titles -- in 1964 and 1966 -- and the club's first FA Cup success in 1965.
          "To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today," said Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
          Liverpool legendary player Roger Hunt walks onto the pitch as bagpipes play at Anfield in commemoration of Bill Shankly&#39;s 50th anniversary of being involved at the club during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wigan Athletic at Anfield on Dec. 16, 2009 in Liverpool, England.
          Liverpool legendary player Roger Hunt walks onto the pitch as bagpipes play at Anfield in commemoration of Bill Shankly's 50th anniversary of being involved at the club during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Wigan Athletic at Anfield on Dec. 16, 2009 in Liverpool, England.
          Hunt scored three times in six appearances during the 1966 World Cup tournament and netted 18 goals in 34 caps for England.