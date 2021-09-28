(CNN) English football is mourning the death of Liverpool striker and World Cup winner Roger Hunt at the age of 83.

Hunt, who scored 285 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool, died peacefully at his home on Monday following a long illness, said the English club in a statement on its website.

"The thoughts of everybody at Liverpool FC are with Roger's family and friends at this sad and difficult time," added the Liverpool statement.

Hunt is Liverpool's second all-time leading goalscorer after Ian Rush.

Roger Hunt, England and Liverpool, on April 3, 1962.

Earlier this month Jimmy Greaves, another member of England's 1966 World Cup winning squad, died at the age of 81.

