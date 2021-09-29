(CNN) Australia's Prime Minister Scott Morrison is facing calls at home to increase commitments to slashing greenhouse gas emissions after the country's most-populous state on Wednesday announced goals nearly twice as ambitious as his government's.

The announcement was made by NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian, who is from the same Liberal Party as Morrison. The Liberals are the country's center-right conservatives. She said that the plan would not only boost the economy but also create thousands of jobs and slash energy prices in homes across the country.

"Our Net Zero Plan is expected to attract more than $37 billion in private sector investment into NSW, support more than 9,000 jobs, save households about $130 on their electricity bills and help NSW become Australia's first trillion-dollar state by 2030," Berejiklian said in a statement.

"This is about putting the policies in place to give industry and investors certainty, not only to protect our planet but to future-proof our prosperity and way of life."

Read More