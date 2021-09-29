Two days after Ryder Cup win, Bryson DeChambeau hits massive 412-yard drive in long drive contest

Photos: In pictures: The 2021 Ryder Cup Collin Morikawa celebrates on the 18th green with Bryson DeChambeau and Scottie Scheffler after winning the half point needed to win the Ryder Cup. Hide Caption 1 of 34

Team Europe's Tommy Fleetwood hits from a bunker on the third hole.

Fans cheer from the first tee grandstand during Sunday Singles matches.

Team Europe's Jon Rahm is consoled by his wife Kelley Cahill after Team US win The Ryder Cup.

Rory McIlroy hits his tee shot on the first hole during the Sunday Singles matches.

Team US' Tony Finau plays out from the bunker on the first hole.

Shane Lowry hugs McIlroy on the 16th green after losing to Patrick Cantlay.

Morikawa hits on the 15th hole.

A line of people follow the foursome of Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay against Europe's Lee Westwood and Matt Fitzpatrick on the 10th hole.