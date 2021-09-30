Russia to host first royal wedding in more than a century

Moscow Russia's former Imperial capital is set to play host to the wedding of a descendant of the Russian royal family in the first such event in more than a century.

Grand Duke George Mikhailovich Romanov will tie the knot with Italian fiancée Victoria Romanovna Bettarini at St. Isaac's Cathedral in St. Petersburg on Friday in an elaborate religious ceremony with hundreds of foreign guests in attendance.

Russia's last tsar Nicholas II, his wife and five children were killed by a revolutionary firing squad in July 1918 in the cellar of a merchant's house in Yekaterinburg, a city 1,450 kilometers (900 miles) east of Moscow.

"This was the first place in Russia to which we returned," George Mikhailovich, 40, told news website Fontanka.ru about the choice of St. Petersburg for his wedding.

"This is very, very close to the family."

