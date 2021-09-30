How events unfolded in Sarah Everard's killing as her murderer is sentenced to life without parole

London (CNN) The kidnap, rape and murder of Sarah Everard in London in March has sparked outrage and a national debate about violence against women in the United Kingdom.

On Thursday, Wayne Couzens, a serving police officer at the time of the incident, was sentenced to life in prison without parole after admitting her abduction and killing.

Here is a timeline leading up to his sentencing, as outlined by PA Media:

Before the abduction

-- 2002: Wayne Couzens joins the Kent Special Constabulary, a part-time volunteer section of the police force.

