Union Berlin apologizes over anti-Semitic incidents at match against Maccabi Haifa

(CNN) German soccer club Union Berlin has apologized after anti-Semitic incidents were reported during the UEFA Europa Conference League match against Israeli team Maccabi Haifa on Thursday.

A group of German Maccabi Haifa fans were subjected to anti-Semitic insults during the match at Berlin's Olympic Stadium, according to a statement from Union Berlin published Friday.

"This behaviour is shameful and we won't tolerate it. We apologise to those affected. Anti-Semitism is unfortunately still present in our society, which is why it also shows itself in the stadium," said club president Dirk Zingler in the statement.

"However, we will never tolerate discrimination in our ranks. It is important to remain vigilant and to work tirelessly against it."

Zingler said the club would support police investigations into the incident.

