Italian Sonny Colbrelli wins epic Paris-Roubaix classic

(Reuters) Sonny Colbrelli became the first Italian to win the Paris-Roubaix Monument classic in 22 years when he prevailed on his debut in a three-man sprint finish at the end of a grueling race on Sunday.

His whole body caked in mud after 257.7 kilometers featuring 30 cobbled sectors, Colbrelli burst into tears as he collapsed on the grass of the Roubaix Velodrome after triumphing in the first rain-hit edition of the Hell of the North since 2002.

The European champion, of Team Bahrain Victorious, pipped Belgian Florian Vermeersch (Lotto Soudal) and Dutchman Mathieu van der Poel (Alpecin-Fenix), who were second and third respectively.

Van der Poel, one of the pre-race favourites, came up just short after doing most of the work in a small group chasing Italian Gianni Moscon, who seemed to be heading to victory before a puncture and late crash ruined his chances.

Colbrelli (center), Vermeersch (right) and van der Poel (left) played out a thrilling sprint finish.

Moscon (Ineos-Grenadiers) eventually finished fourth, 44 seconds off the pace, leaving his compatriot Colbrelli to become the first Italian to win here since Andrea Taffi in 1999.

