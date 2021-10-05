Dinky dinosaur was the smallest of its kind when it roamed Wales 200 million years ago

(CNN) A dinky dinosaur around the size of a chicken is the oldest of its kind to be found in the United Kingdom.

Found in a Welsh quarry, the newly identified dinosaur species is a theropod -- a group that includes Tyrannosaurus rex and modern birds. About a meter (or 3.28 feet) long -- including its tail -- it would have lived about 200 to 215 million years ago, at the dawn of dinosaur evolution.

"Pendraig milnerae lived near the beginning of the evolution of the meat-eating dinosaurs. It's clear from the bones we have that it was a meat-eater, but early in the evolution of this group these animals were quite small, in contrast to the very famous meat-eating dinosaurs like T. rex which evolved much later," said Stephan Spiekman, a research fellow at the Natural History Museum in London and lead author of a new study on the findings, in a news release.

The study was published Tuesday in the journal Royal Society Open Science.

The name "Pendraig" means "chief dragon" in Middle Welsh, and it's a reference to dinosaur's likely role as an apex predator of the area and its discovery in Wales. "Milnerae" honors Angela Milner, a paleontologist at the Natural History Museum who passed away on August 13.

