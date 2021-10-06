Does the footballing world really care about kicking homophobia out?

(CNN) There are just a handful of top level men's football players in the world that have come out and have felt able to be open about their sexuality. Few have done so while still playing.

But it's not just football stars who worry about acceptance within their world -- it's fans, too.

If Wales qualify for the 2022 World Cup , it will be a dream come true for James Brinning.

As a longstanding fan of the national team, Brinning would like nothing more than to see Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and company make it to international football's biggest tournament.

But if The Dragons do find themselves on the world stage next year, for the first time in more than sixty years, then Brinning faces the possibility of not being able to travel to watch any of the team's matches in person -- not because of any coronavirus restrictions but because he is gay and this World Cup is due to be held in Qatar , where homosexuality is illegal and punishable by up to three years in prison.

