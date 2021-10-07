Mussolini's granddaughter tops polls in Rome council vote

(CNN) Rachele Mussolini, granddaughter of the Italian fascist leader Benito Mussolini, won the highest number of votes in Rome's city council elections, official results showed Wednesday.

Standing for the Fratelli d'Italia party, which descends from the neo-fascist conservative MSI party-- or Italian Social Movement party -- Mussolini won 8,264 votes.

In an interview with newspaper La Repubblica on Wednesday, Mussolini said she believes voters were focused less on her surname and more on her "initiatives" during her service at the City Council.