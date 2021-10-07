(CNN) In recent years, Spain has produced some of the world's best footballers and it looks like there's another star emerging.

At just 17 years and 62 days, midfielder Gavi became the country's youngest ever international player when he made his debut against Italy in the UEFA Nations League on Wednesday.

The Barcelona youngster was untouchable at times during his country's 2-1 semifinal win -- ending Italy's 37-game unbeaten streak -- in what was just the eighth senior game of his fledgling career.

"We already talked about how he is an unusual case," Spain coach Luis Enrique said after the match. "He is playing like in the backyard of his house. It is a pleasure to see a player with this quality and personality.

"He is the future of the national team like many other players but he also showed he is part of the present."

Read More