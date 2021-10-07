(Reuters) A furious Tyson Fury vowed to knockout Deontay Wilder when the two rivals meet for the third time on Saturday in Las Vegas with the Briton's WBC heavyweight title on the line.

The undefeated Fury (30-0-1), who battled Wilder (42-1-1) to a draw in 2018 before taking the belt from the American 20 months ago, was the aggressor in Wednesday's press conference, repeatedly berating the former champion.

"You're a weak man and you're getting knocked out," said Fury, who wore a colorful suit with a pattern of WBC belts on it at the MGM Grand Garden Arena.

"Your legacy will be in tatters. Torn to bits. Finished," he added during a particularly heated back-and-forth near the end of the event, which led organizers to call off a planned face-off for the cameras.

Broadcaster Kate Abdo moderates a news conference for WBC heavyweight champion Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on October 6, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Fury was particularly bothered by Wilder's claims that the "Gypsy King" cheated in their last meeting by illegally tampering with his gloves ahead of the seventh-round stoppage.

