Broadcaster Jim Kaat apologizes for insensitive remark during MLB playoff game

(CNN) A broadcaster for MLB Network has apologized for using a term that referenced slavery while on-air during a playoff game Friday.

Jim Kaat, an MLB Network analyst and former major league pitcher of 25 seasons, says he was trying to compliment Chicago White Sox third baseman Yoan Moncada during Friday's playoff game between the White Sox and the Houston Astros.

With Moncada up at the plate in the first inning, Kaat's broadcast partner and former manager Buck Showalter praised Moncada's ability and said in jest, "Can we have one of those?" when referring to the first time Showalter saw Moncada play.

The 82-year-old Kaat responded with, "Get a 40-acre field full of 'em."

Kaat apologized for the remark in the fifth inning, calling his choice of words "poor" and an "insensitive and hurtful remark."

Read More