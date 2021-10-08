(CNN) Top jockey Oisin Murphy has been stood down from the rest of his races on Friday after he revealed he had tested over the drink riding limit.

The 26-year-old, who was champion jockey in 2019 and 2020 and who is on track to be crowned it a third time this year, apologized to fans on Twitter saying that he took "full responsibility" after taking the test at Newmarket Racecourse, England.

"I was requested to take a breath test at Newmarket today. I blew under the drink drive limit but over the riding limit," he wrote

"I'm sorry to all the people I've let down today. I take full responsibility. I will be riding tomorrow."

The alcohol limit for jockeys is 17 micrograms per 100ml of breath, whereas the UK driving limit is 35 micrograms per 100ml.

