Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash admits Kyrie Irving will miss home games

(CNN) Brooklyn Nets head coach Steve Nash has admitted that his team will be without Kyrie Irving for foreseeable home games, as issues relating to his star guard's vaccination status continue.

On Friday, a New York City Hall official told CNN that Irving will be allowed to practice at the team's facility but will not be eligible to play in the Nets' home games at Barclays Center due to the city's vaccine mandate.

The Nets are due to host their first home game of the 2021-22 NBA regular season on October 24 against the Charlotte Hornets, though Irving looks set to miss out.

"I think we recognize he's not playing home games," Nash told reporters on Sunday.

"We're going to have to for sure play without him this year. So it just depends on when, where and how much."

