Several killed in attack in Norwegian town of Kongsberg

(CNN)Several people have been killed and others were injured by an attacker in the Norwegian town of Kongsberg, according to Norwegian police.
A suspect has been arrested and the situation is under control, a press officer for Norway's police force told CNN on Wednesday.
The suspected attacker was using a bow and arrow, a local Kongsberg police spokesman also said.
Police were first alerted to the suspect at 6:15 PM local time, the spokesman said. He added that the suspect attacked people at several locations before he was arrested.
When asked if the situation was being treated as terrorism, the Norway police press officer said it was "not clear as of yet, it's too early to tell."
Kongsberg is located 85 kilometers west of capital city Oslo.