(CNN) Ons Jabeur of Tunisia already was a trail blazer in her own right when she became the first Arab woman to win a WTA Tour title and advance to the quarterfinals in a grand slam event.

Now, she'll be the first Arab player -- male or female -- to reach the top 10.

On Thursday, Jabeur defeated Estonia's Anett Kontaveit 7-5, 6-3, to reach the semifinals at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells. The win guarantees her a spot in the top 10 in singles when the rankings are updated Monday.

Jabeur has 48 match wins in 2021, the most on the WTA Tour this season.

It was Jabeur's 48th match win in 2021, the most by any WTA player this season.

"When I spoke at the end of last season, I said I wanted to be in the top 10," Jabeur, seeded 12th at Indian Wells, said on court after Thursday's win against the 18th-seeded Estonian.

Read More