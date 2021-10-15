China isn't about to invade Taiwan. But the two sides are on a dangerous path

Hong Kong/Taipei, Taiwan (CNN) Taiwan's Defense Minister, former general Chiu Kuo-cheng, stood in front of the island's legislature last week and made a dire prediction -- by 2025, China will be able to mount a "full-scale" invasion of Taiwan .

Beijing has cast waves of aggression toward the island ever since the former Nationalist government fled there at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.

But that doesn't mean there's no reason for alarm.

Beijing is piling military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to achieve its longterm goal of "One China" -- a single united country including the island.

And experts worry that if Chinese Communist Party leaders believe they have no hope of a peaceful "reunification," they may turn to more drastic measures to fulfill their ambitions.