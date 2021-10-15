China isn't about to invade Taiwan. But the two sides are on a dangerous path
Updated 0109 GMT (0909 HKT) October 16, 2021
Hong Kong/Taipei, Taiwan (CNN)Taiwan's Defense Minister, former general Chiu Kuo-cheng, stood in front of the island's legislature last week and made a dire prediction -- by 2025, China will be able to mount a "full-scale" invasion of Taiwan.
The dramatic statement came after China sent its highest number of warplanes yet into the skies above waters southwest of the island. But despite the rhetoric and the military saber-rattling, analysts agree China is unlikely to invade Taiwan anytime soon, with one expert adding the chance of invasion in the next 12 months is "close to zero."
Beijing has cast waves of aggression toward the island ever since the former Nationalist government fled there at the end of the Chinese civil war in 1949.
In the early 2000s, for instance, experts said Beijing could move to take Taiwan within that decade. Then in 2013, Taiwan's Defense Ministry estimated the Chinese government would have the capability to invade by 2020 -- neither came to pass.
Despite Beijing's most recent aerial maneuvers, life goes on as normal in Taiwan's capital, Taipei. The public is largely unconcerned about the threat of invasion, and the regular incursions barely warrant a mention on the front page of newspapers.
But that doesn't mean there's no reason for alarm.
Beijing is piling military, economic and diplomatic pressure on Taiwan to achieve its longterm goal of "One China" -- a single united country including the island.
And experts worry that if Chinese Communist Party leaders believe they have no hope of a peaceful "reunification," they may turn to more drastic measures to fulfill their ambitions.