Kenyan police arrest Agnes Tirop's husband in connection with stabbing death

(CNN) Police in Kenya have arrested the husband of long-distance runner Agnes Tirop after she was stabbed to death on Wednesday.

"Suspected killer husband of Agnes Tirop, the long distance runner heroine recently murdered at her home, has been arrested," the National Police Service-Kenya said in a statement on Twitter on Friday.

"The suspect, one Ibrahim Kipkemoi Rotich, who has been on the run with police on hot trail, was nabbed in Mombasa by diligent police detectives," read the statement.

The NPS said Rotich is being held at Changamwe Police Station and was "awaiting transfer to Iten where he's expected to face prosecution."

The NPS added that Rotich was arrested along with another suspect, Silas Chilla Chellile, and that both individuals were helping the police with their investigations.

Read More