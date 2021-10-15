The British monarch made the remarks on Thursday during a conversation at the opening of the Welsh Parliament in Cardiff.

The Queen was chatting with the Duchess of Cornwall and Elin Jones, the parliament's presiding officer, when her remarks were captured on video.

At one point, the Queen appears to be talking about the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, saying: "I've been hearing all about COP ... I still don't know who's coming."

In a separate clip, the Queen appears to say it is "irritating" when "they talk, but they don't do." Parts of the two clips were inaudible.

