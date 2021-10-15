A British lawmaker in Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Conservative Party was stabbed to death by a man who walked into a meeting with voters from his electoral district, police said.

Attacks on individual lawmakers in Britain are rare, but the nature of their work can leave them exposed in face-to-face encounters with strangers.

In Westminster, where lawmakers do much of their work in Parliament, armed police patrol the entrances, corridors and halls. In their home electoral districts, known as constituencies, more often than not there is no security.

Nigel Jones, speaking from his hospital bed on January 30, 2000, following a sword attack in his constituency offices

Lawmaker David Amess was stabbed while holding a surgery -- a one-to-one meeting with voters much like when a patient consults a doctor. They are a chance for lawmakers to meet, listen to and advise the people who elected them, in an informal atmosphere.

Here are some more lawmakers who have been attacked while at -- or going to -- constituency surgeries.

