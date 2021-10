London (CNN) A man has been stabbed at an address where a British lawmaker was meeting constituents, local police confirmed.

Essex Police said in a statement on their website they were "called to reports of a stabbing" in the Leigh-on-Sea area Friday. They said a man had been arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

A Conservative Party Member of Parliament was due to meet constituents at the address at the time, according to the MP's Twitter feed.