Having boundless energy is one of the perks of being young.

But Cole Palmer took it to a new level on Saturday, appearing in a youth game just hours after coming on in Manchester City's 2-0 victory against Burnley in the Premier League

Palmer came on as a 90th minute substitute replacing Portugal midfielder Bernado Silva.

And he even had enough energy to cap off an eventful day with a stunning hat-trick against Leicester in the Premier League 2.

