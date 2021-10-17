Premier League game briefly suspended because of medical emergency in crowd

(CNN) The Premier League match between Newcastle and Tottenham Hotspur was suspended in the 41st minute on Sunday due to a "medical issue" in the crowd, the league wrote on Twitter.

With Spurs leading 2-1, fans in the East Stand at St James' Park alerted players to the incident in the crowd.

Tottenham's Sergio Reguilon could be seen speaking to referee Andre Marriner, pointing to the stands.

His teammate Eric Dier sprinted across the pitch in an attempt to get a defibrillator taken over to the other side of the pitch by a physiotherapist.

After a brief delay, Marriner took both sets of players off the pitch while the person continued to get medical attention.

Read More