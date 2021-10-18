Australian golfer makes hole-in-one just shy of 100th birthday

(CNN)Traditional golfing etiquette calls for waiting for the group in front of you to vacate the green before hitting your drive on a par-3 hole.
Since 99-year-old Hugh Brown typically struggles to make the green in one shot, he teed off with the group ahead of him still on the 5th hole green at the Indooroopilly Golf Club in Queensland, Australia.
Next thing he knew, Brown saw the group ahead waving their hands. He thought it was a sign of their anger that he had played.
But when he made his way down to the green and asked where his ball was, they pointed to the hole.
Brown had made a hole-in-one on the 161-yard par-3 hole, just two months shy of his 100th birthday.
According to a report by CNN affiliate, 9News Queensland, it was Brown's first ace since 1960, ending a remarkable 61-year drought.
He's also thought to be the oldest Australian golfer to achieve the feat.
As is customary after hitting a hole-in-one, Brown was required to buy a round of drinks for his playing companions -- the self-professed group, "Old and Bold," who play three times a week.
The round actually cost less than it did the last time he hit a hole-in-one.
"I think it cost me 15 pounds ($337.73 USD in 1960) which was a lot of money in those days," Brown said.
While hitting into a group ahead might not be good practice, it certainly paid off for Brown.
Although the odds of professional golfers hitting a hole-in-one are significantly higher than your average player, they still may go their whole career without one.
The odds of a tour player hitting a hole-in-one are 3,000 to 1, while for average players they are 12,000 to 1, according to the National Hole-in-One Registry.