(CNN) Famed basketball announcer Dick Vitale has lymphoma and will undergo six months of chemotherapy, he announced on ESPN.com on Monday.

Vitale, 82, tweeted Tuesday that he was at a hospital for surgical procedures to determine what type of chemotherapy he will get.

Can u believe this as I get prepared for a surgical procedure 7 am Dr Kenneth Meredith walks in wearing a KENTUCKY CAP / the guy loves @UKCoachCalipari Cats fans r everywhere. My heart is filled with gratitude from all the LOVE I have rec'd . 🙏🙏🙏needed pic.twitter.com/zefPR1RCN0 — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) October 19, 2021

With the start of college basketball season a few weeks away, Vitale wrote in an essay on ESPN that experts tell him there is a cure rate of 90% for the type of lymphoma he has.

'"They say I can continue to work so I will have to manage my work schedule around my chemo schedule as they will monitor my test results along the way," he wrote.

In August, Vitale announced he had several surgeries to get rid of melanoma. He wrote Monday that doctors don't believe the lymphoma diagnosis is related.

