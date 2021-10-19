UK unveils its Net Zero Strategy with pledges for guilt-free flying, electric cars and more trees

London (CNN) The UK government on Tuesday unveiled its roadmap to reaching net zero emissions by 2050, putting new funds behind electric vehicles, sustainable aviation fuel and forests as carbon sinks, while boosting the role of nuclear in its energy transition.

The Net Zero Strategy comes less than two weeks before the UK government hosts the COP26 conference in Glasgow , Scotland, where British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will seek to commit dozens more leaders to make net zero pledges and a global commitment on slowing global warming.

The UK government said the long-awaited strategy will bring in £90 billion ($124bn) of private funding and create nearly half a million new jobs by 2030.

But the plan does not intend to end the country's use of fossil fuels, and critics are casting doubt over its scope.

Johnson touted his plan as a roadmap towards a greener future while insisting the move will not infringe on Britons' lifestyles. The plan focuses on following markets to transform heating in homes, for example, rather than mandating and end to the use of gas-fires boilers, which contribute to climate change.

