Ex-German soldiers arrested for trying to create paramilitary unit to fight in Yemen

Berlin (CNN) Two former German soldiers have been arrested on suspicion of attempting to create a paramilitary unit to fight in Yemen's civil war, prosecutors said Wednesday.

The men -- identified as Arend-Adolf G. and Achim A. -- are "strongly suspected" of trying to set up a terrorist organization and recruit other former soldiers and police officers, the federal prosecutor in Karlsruhe said in a statement.

The ringleaders are former members of Germany's Bundeswehr and wanted to recruit around 150 members to intervene in the ongoing conflict in Yemen. Their aim was "pacifying" the region and forcing Houthi rebels and the Yemeni government to negotiate, the statement added.

Under the plan, which was first hatched earlier this year, each member of the unit would receive a monthly payment of €40,000 ($46,560).

One of the men, Achim A., had been trying to get in touch with Saudi government representatives in an attempt to secure funding for the group, but his calls went unanswered.

