Dozens killed, including children, in Syria attacks

(CNN) Four children were among at least 10 people killed in Syrian regime strikes in the northwestern rebel-held area of Idlib on Wednesday, a rescue group said.

The attack on a busy marketplace in the town of Ariha killed three boys and a girl, as well as a teacher, who were on their way to school, according to UNICEF.

Earlier on Wednesday, more than 14 people were killed and three others injured after a Syrian military bus was targeted with two explosive devices in the capital Damascus earlier that morning, the SANA state news agency reported.

A third explosive device was also found at the scene of the attack on Hafez al-Assad bridge but was dismantled, according to SANA.

Security forces stand guard as the charred bus is removed from the site of the attack.

Syrian state TV posted on its Telegram account images of the charred cabin of the bus in Damascus, and rescue workers could be seen removing body parts.

Read More