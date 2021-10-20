(Reuters) Former Australia cricketer Michael Slater has admitted himself into care for "health and mental issues" after being charged by police following a report of a domestic violence incident in Sydney.

Slater was taken into custody at a police station in Sydney's northern suburbs on Wednesday and declined to comment to reporters after his release.

"Michael's got nothing to say, he's exercising his right to silence," his lawyer James McLoughlin said.

New South Wales (NSW) police said they had started an investigation on Tuesday into reports of a domestic violence incident last week.

"Following inquiries, detectives attended a home at Manly about 9:20 a.m. and spoke with a 51-year-old man. He has since been arrested and taken to Manly police station," NSW Police said in a statement.

