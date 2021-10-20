Queen Elizabeth II cancels trip, advised to rest for a few days

London (CNN) Queen Elizabeth II has "reluctantly" accepted medical advice to cancel a trip to Northern Ireland, planned for Wednesday and Thursday, Buckingham Palace has said.

In a statement, the palace said the Queen has been advised to rest for the "next few days."

A source close to the palace told CNN that it is "not Covid related."

"Her Majesty is in good spirits and is disappointed that she will no longer be able to visit Northern Ireland, where she had been due to undertake a series of engagements today and tomorrow," the statement said.

"The Queen sends her warmest good wishes to the people of Northern Ireland, and looks forward to visiting in the future," it added.

