New York Knicks defeat Boston Celtics in double overtime despite Jaylen Brown's 46 points

(CNN) The New York Knicks edged past the Boston Celtics with a thrilling 138-134 double-overtime victory at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday.

Julius Randle and Evan Fournier led the way for the Knicks, with Randle scoring 35 points and new Knick Fournier adding 32 -- including a crucial three-pointer in the final minute of the second OT.

Although it wasn't enough to carry the Celtics to victory, Jaylen Brown scored a career-high 46 points -- a franchise record for a season-opener.

Impressively, Brown's performance came a day after finishing a week-and-a-half period of isolation having contracted Covid-19.

"I don't know how I did it," said Brown "I spent a lot of time in quarantine, thinking about when I was going to get back out there ... I only had 24 hours to prepare.

