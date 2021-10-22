Five UK police officers shared violent sexual images in relation to Sarah Everard's murder, police watchdog says

(CNN) Five British police officers will face misconduct action over social media messages sent in relation to Sarah Everard, who was raped and murdered by a serving police officer, the UK's police watchdog said Friday.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales, carried out two separate investigations.

The first one found an "inappropriate graphic depicting violence against women" was shared by a Metropolitan Police constable on probation with colleagues on WhatsApp, "in reference to the kidnap and murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer."

The police watchdog said the officer was off duty at the time but went on to staff a cordon as part of the search for Everard

"The image was highly offensive, and the officer now has a case to answer for misconduct for potentially breaching standards of professional behavior for conduct and authority, respect and courtesy," the IOPC said in the statement, adding the officer will face a misconduct meeting to answer the allegations.