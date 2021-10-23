Nicole Kidman joins Daniel Craig in donating to 'walking dads' charity effort

(CNN) Australian actress Nicole Kidman has matched Daniel Craig's £10,000 ($13,760) donation to three British fathers, who have completed a 300-mile walk for a suicide prevention charity after their daughters took their own lives.

Kidman said she was "profoundly moved" by the efforts of the three men, who spent two weeks walking across Britain.

The trio finished their trek on Saturday, and have raised tens of thousands of pounds for the suicide prevention charity Papyrus.

Kidman told the charity she heard about their journey on television, and was "profoundly moved by their extraordinary undertaking -- what they were walking for, and why."

"Three completely brilliant dads, doing a completely brilliant thing, to benefit so many. Ahead of them finishing their epic trek on Saturday, and inspired by Daniel Craig who backed them at the outset of their journey, I am matching his £10,000 to support their excellent fundraising efforts," she said in a statement released by the charity.

