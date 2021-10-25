Protesters scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets' home arena on Sunday in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the arena ahead of the Nets' first home game of the 2021-22 NBA season chanting "Let Kyrie play" while some held "Stand with Kyrie" signs.

Security had to lock down the Barclays Center at one point, which prevented some fans from entering, but the game against the Charlotte Hornets began on time at 4:00 p.m. ET (2000 GMT).

"Barclays Center briefly closed its doors today in order to clear protestors from the main doors on the plaza and ensure guests could safely enter the arena," a spokesperson for the arena said in a statement provided to Reuters.

"Only ticketed guests were able to enter the building and the game proceeded according to schedule."

