UK 'leaning towards' mandatory Covid vaccines for health care workers

(CNN) UK Health Secretary Sajid Javid is "leaning towards" requiring staff in the National Health Service (NHS) to be vaccinated against Covid-19, he said Monday.

"Those fantastic people working in the NHS, they are naturally more vulnerable to being exposed to diseases and viruses, and of course that includes Covid," Javid told British broadcaster Sky News.

"But, also, the people that they are looking after so well are naturally vulnerable. That is why they are at hospital, and it's about giving them the protection they deserve too."

A similar mandate already exists for workers in the care sector, said Javid. As of November 11 all care workers in England are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19, he said, unless they are exempt under the regulations.

"There is the requirement in care system at the moment that you are vaccinated. And the vast, vast majority of people I speak to in the care sector, that is exactly what they want, because they know that it's not just good for them but - most importantly - it's important for the people that they are looking after so well," said Javid.

Read More