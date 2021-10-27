Barcelona fires coach Koeman after woeful start to soccer season

(Reuters) Barcelona sacked coach Ronald Koeman after Wednesday's 1-0 LaLiga defeat at Rayo Vallecano, the Catalan club said on Wednesday.

"FC Barcelona has relieved Ronald Koeman of his duties as first team coach. The president of the club, Joan Laporta, informed him of the decision after the defeat against Rayo Vallecano," the LaLiga club said in a statement.

"Ronald Koeman will say goodbye to the squad on Thursday at the Ciutat Esportiva."

FC Barcelona wishes to thank him for his service to the club and wishes him all the best in his professional career, it said.

Barcelona is ninth in LaLiga on 15 points from 10 games, six points behind leaders Real Madrid who beat them 2-1 at the Camp Nou on Sunday.

