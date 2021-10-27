Jorge Soler hits historic World Series home run as Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1

From left, the Braves' Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston.
The Braves' Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros' Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1.
The Braves' Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series.
A scoreboard worker watches during the seventh inning of Game 1.
Yuli Gurriel attempts to field the ball against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 1.
The "rally nuns" cheer during the third inning in Game 1.
Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate as the Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1.
Fans watch the first inning of Game 1 in Houston's Minute Maid Park.
The Astros' Framber Valdez reacts after loading the bases during the second inning of Game 1.
The Astros and the Braves line up for the national anthem prior to the first pitch of Game 1 in Houston.