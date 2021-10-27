Jorge Soler hits historic World Series home run as Atlanta Braves beat Houston Astros in Game 1

Photos: The 2021 World Series From left, the Braves' Eddie Rosario, Guillermo Heredia and Adam Duvall celebrate after defeating the Houston Astros in Game 1 of the World Series on Tuesday, October 26, in Houston. Hide Caption 1 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series The Braves' Dansby Swanson slides in safely past the Astros' Jason Castro to score a run on a sacrifice fly during the eighth inning in Game 1. Hide Caption 2 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series The Braves' Jorge Soler became the first player to hit a home run in the first plate appearance of a World Series. Hide Caption 3 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series A scoreboard worker watches during the seventh inning of Game 1. Hide Caption 4 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series Yuli Gurriel attempts to field the ball against the Braves during the fourth inning in Game 1. Hide Caption 5 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series The "rally nuns" cheer during the third inning in Game 1. Hide Caption 6 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series Astros catcher Martin Maldonado stands at home plate as the Braves' Adam Duvall celebrates after a two-run home run during the third inning of Game 1. Hide Caption 7 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series Fans watch the first inning of Game 1 in Houston's Minute Maid Park. Hide Caption 8 of 10

Photos: The 2021 World Series The Astros' Framber Valdez reacts after loading the bases during the second inning of Game 1. Hide Caption 9 of 10