Chicago Blackhawks fined $2 million for mishandling allegations of sexual misconduct involving former coach in 2010

(CNN) The National Hockey League announced Tuesday it has fined the Chicago Blackhawks $2 million for what the league described as "the organization's inadequate internal procedures and insufficient and untimely response" to ​alleged incidents of sexual misconduct involving former video coach Brad Aldrich in 2010.

The league says it punished the team following an independent investigation.

The Blackhawks commissioned a probe after a lawsuit was filed over the 2010 incident earlier this year by an unidentified former hockey player, according to the report.

"Today's fine represents a direct and necessary response to the failure of the Club to follow-up and address the 2010 incident in a timely and appropriate manner," NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman said in a press release Tuesday. "This response should send a clear message to all NHL Clubs and all NHL personnel that inappropriate acts must be addressed in a timely fashion."

Blackhawks' President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Stan Bowman and Senior Vice President of Hockey Operations, Al MacIsaac resigned Tuesday, after their alleged roles in the matter were detailed in the investigation conducted by law firm Jenner & Block, LLP.

In a statement Tuesday, Bowman said, "The team needs to focus on its future, and my continued participation would be a distraction. I think too much of this organization to let that happen."

Bowman also stepped down from his position as general manager of the 2022 US Olympic Men's Hockey Team, according to USA Hockey.

CNN has reached out to MacIssac for comment.

'We must -- and will -- do better,' team says

The Blackhawks organization apologized to its fans in a letter published Tuesday.

"It is clear the organization and its executives at that time did not live up to our own standards or values in handling these disturbing incidents. We deeply regret the harm caused to John Doe and the other individuals who were affected and the failure to promptly respond. As an organization, we extend our profound apologies to the individuals who suffered from these experiences. We must -- and will -- do better."

The independent investigation determined that on May 8 or 9, 2010, there was a sexual encounter between Aldrich and the unidentified 20-year-old player, who was a member of the Blackhawks' minor league affiliate team, at Aldrich's apartment. The player alleged that Aldrich sexually assaulted him while Aldrich contended that the encounter was consensual, the report reads.

"Unfortunately, as a result of the Club's inadequate and delayed follow-up upon learning of these events, as well as the sheer passage of time, it is now difficult, if not impossible, to determine the specifics of the incident with any adequate degree of certainty," the NHL said in a statement Tuesday. "Nevertheless, and regardless of the precise nature of the incident itself, it is recognized and must be acknowledged that the respective employment roles of the two involved individuals (Coach and Player) rendered the encounter -- even if it was consensual -- problematic and inappropriate."

According to the investigation report, then-Blackhawks Senior Director of Hockey Administration Al MacIsaac became aware of the incident on May 23, 2010, and dispatched team mental skills coach and team counselor Jim Gary to interview the player, who said that Aldrich had pressured him to have sex and threatened his career if he refused.

Later that day, the investigation report said, a meeting of senior leadership was convened to discuss the situation.

Then-General Manager Stan Bowman recalled, according to the investigation report, that then-President John McDonough and then-Head Coach Joel Quenneville "made comments about the challenge of getting to the Stanley Cup Finals and a desire to focus on the team and the playoffs." Just hours earlier, Chicago had won the Western Conference Championship to advance to the Stanley Cup Final.

When discussing the situation years later with another team employee, MacIsaac said that McDonough wanted to avoid negative publicity during the playoffs. Bowman recalled McDonough telling the group he would handle the situation, according to the investigation report.

But Aldrich continued to travel and work with the team, per ​the investigation report, throughout the playoffs, and the investigation found no sign that any action was taken to address the situation until June 14, after the season had ended. The Blackhawks' policy, at the time, was that all reports of sexual harassment would be investigated "promptly and thoroughly."

The report said, "Our investigation uncovered no evidence, however, that McDonough or anyone else either contacted Human Resources or initiated an investigation between May 23 and June 14."

During the interim, the Blackhawks won the Stanley Cup on June 9, and during a team celebration on June 10, Aldrich allegedly made a sexual advance toward a 22-year-old team intern. The intern rejected Aldrich's advance, but did not report the incident, the investigation report reads. It was not clear from the report how the alleged incident involving the intern ultimately came to light.

"The failure to promptly and thoroughly investigate the matter not only violated the Blackhawks' own sexual harassment policy in effect at the time, the decision to take no action from May 23 to June 14, 2010, had real consequences, including allegations involving an additional unwanted sexual advance by Aldrich to a Blackhawks' intern before he was ultimately separated from the Club," the NHL said.

On June 14, 2010, McDonough informed team Human Resources about the incident and the May 23 team leadership meeting. McDonough said, according to the Director of Human Resources, "it was decided that the group would not alert Human Resources or do anything about the incident during the playoffs so as not to disturb team chemistry." McDonough told investigators he did not recall this conversation.

Nearly a decade later, the Blackhawks fired McDonough. The team did not state the reason for the firing in its press release last year. The team said, "it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans."

The Director of Human Resources met with Aldrich on June 16, 2010, offering him the option of an investigation of the incident with the unnamed player or resigning. Aldrich opted to resign and no team investigation was ever conducted, according to the investigation report.

Aldrich received severance and a playoff bonus. His name was engraved on the Stanley Cup. He received a championship ring and was allowed to take the Stanley Cup to his hometown for a day, per ​the investigation report.

Aldrich went on to work with USA Hockey, the University of Notre Dame, and Miami University in Ohio, according to the investigation report.

CNN has reached out to Aldrich and McDonough for comment.