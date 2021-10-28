Houston Astros even up World Series with dominant Game 2 victory

Carlos Correa and Jose Altuve of the Astros celebrate the team's 7-2 win against the Braves in Game 2 of the World Series on Wednesday, October 27, in Houston.
Michael Brantley of the Astros catches a fly ball against the Braves during the eighth inning.
Braves' Joc Pederson argues a call with home plate umpire Ron Kulpa during the eighth inning in Game 2.
Jose Altuve of the Astros celebrates after hitting a home run.
Fans wave rally towels during Game 2.
Astros' Kyle Tucker is safe at second on a fielding error by Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies during the sixth inning in Game 2.
Braves starting pitcher Max Fried is relieved during the sixth inning.
Cristian Javier of the Astros pitches during Game 2.
Fans cheer during the second inning.
The Astros' Alex Bregman hits an RBI sacrifice fly ball against the Atlanta Braves during the first inning of Game 2 in Houston.
Fans cheer during the national anthem ahead of Game 2 of the World Series between the Braves and the Astros at Minute Maid Park on Wednesday.
Astros' Michael Brantley hits an RBI single during the second inning in Game 2 on Wednesday night.