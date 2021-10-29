No more undefeated NFL teams as Arizona Cardinals lose to Green Bay Packers on last-second interception

(CNN) The Arizona Cardinals dropped their first game of the season on Thursday night, losing to the Green Bay Packers thanks to an interception thrown in the final seconds. The result means there are no undefeated teams remaining in the NFL this season.

Cornerback Rasul Douglas was the lucky beneficiary of what looked to be a miscommunication between Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver A.J. Green, his interception with just 12 seconds remaining sealing the 24-21 victory for the Packers.

Running back duo Aaron Jones and A.J Dillion combined for 137 yards on 31 carries and a touchdown to grind the Cardinals down, while QB Aaron Rodgers threw for two more touchdowns.

The previously unbeaten Cardinals looked as out of sort as they have done all season on offense for the first three quarters, but two late TDs brought them within touching distance of the Packers.

However -- after leading his team 94 yards in the final minutes from his own 1-yard line -- on second-and-goal, Murray threw a pass intended for Green in the endzone, but the receiver didn't turn around, allowing Douglas to complete the game-sealing interception -- Murray's second of the game.

