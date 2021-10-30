Pitchers dominate as Atlanta Braves go up 2-1 in World Series over Houston Astros

Photos: The 2021 World Series Will Smith of the Braves celebrates with Dansby Swanson after closing out the 2-0 win against the Astros in Game 3 of the World Series on Friday, October 29, in Atlanta. Hide Caption 1 of 31

The Astros' Jose Siri is safe at second after the Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson missed the throw during the eighth inning.

Astros' Alex Bregman reacts after getting hit by a pitch during the sixth inning.

Travis d'Arnaud of the Braves is greeted by third base coach Ron Washington after hitting a solo home run in the eighth inning.

Fans hold up phone lights during a pitching change.

Austin Riley of the Braves hits an RBI double during the third inning.

Jose Altuve of the Astros reacts after striking out during the third inning.

Michael Brantley of the Astros fails to catch a double, hit during the second inning.

The wife of the late Hank Aaron, Billye Aaron, is seen on the field during a tribute to Hank Aaron prior to the start of Game 3.

Members of the Atlanta Braves stand on the base path during the singing of the national anthem prior to Game 3.