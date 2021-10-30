UFC 267: Teixeira defeats Blachowicz in title fight

(CNN) Glover Teixeira of Brazil defeated Jan Blachowicz of Poland in a light heavyweight title bout at UFC 267 Saturday at the Octagon on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

The 42-year-old Teixeira, who holds the UFC all-time records for most submissions and finishes in the light heavyweight division, was expected to face Błachowicz September 25 at UFC 266 but the bout was postponed and moved to Saturday.

Błachowicz was making his second defense of his title, having beaten Israel Adesanya in March by unanimous decision, while it was Teixeira's second shot at a UFC title.

The UFC has been hosting events in Abu Dhabi as a result of the coronavirus pandemic and the restrictions that have resulted from it.

