Zlatan Ibrahimovic scores 400th career league goal in AC Milan's win over AS Roma

(CNN) The evergreen Zlatan Ibrahimovic scored his 400th career league goal on Sunday to help AC Milan squeeze past Jose Mourinho's AS Roma 2-1 in a crucial Serie A clash.

The 40-year-old Swede opened the scoring in the first half with a brilliantly drilled free-kick to notch his 150th goal in the Italian top flight.

Franck Kessié then doubled the visiting team's lead from the penalty spot after Ibrahimovic had been brought down in the box by Roma's Roger Ibañez.

The landmark goal was another reminder from Ibrahimovic that he can still play at the highest level, having enjoyed success in Sweden, Netherlands, France, England, Spain, Italy and the US.

Read More