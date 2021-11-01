NFL player Malik Harrison suffers non-life-threatening wound from stray bullet

(CNN) Linebacker Malik Harrison has a non-life-threatening injury after being hit by a stray bullet in the left calf while attending a gathering in Cleveland on Sunday, the Baltimore Ravens said Monday.

With the Ravens not scheduled to play this weekend, Harrison, 23, was in Cleveland when he was wounded.

Harrison was taken to a hospital and planned to return to Baltimore on Monday, the team disclosed.

"I don't think it's severe at all. ... I'm optimistic that he's going to be OK," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said at a news conference . "Very grateful that he's OK and not hurt worse."

CNN has reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for comment on the incident.

