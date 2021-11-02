(CNN) A four-year-old girl allegedly abducted from her family's tent in remote Western Australia 19 days ago has been found alive.

Cleo Smith was found by police in a private home around 30 miles (48 kilometers) from the campsite and has been reunited with her parents, Western Australia police said in a statement.

A local man is in custody and currently being questioned by detectives, it added.

In a video post on the police force's public Facebook page, deputy commissioner Col Blanch said, "It's my privilege to announce that in the early hours of this morning, the Western Australia Police Force rescued Cleo Smith. Cleo is alive and well."

Blanch said a police team broke their way into a locked house in Carnarvon about 1 a.m. local time (1 p.m. ET) and found a child who identified herself as Cleo.

Read More