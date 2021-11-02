    Atlanta Braves win World Series for the first time since 1995

    By Steve Almasy, CNN

    Updated 0334 GMT (1134 HKT) November 3, 2021

    Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series.
    Jorge Soler of the Atlanta Braves is congratulated after hitting a three run home run against the Houston Astros during the third inning in Game Six of the World Series.

    (CNN)The Atlanta Braves have won their first World Series title since 1995 after defeating the Houston Astros 7-0 in Game 6 on Tuesday night at Minute Maid Park.

    The Braves once again homered their way to an early lead. In the top of the third, Braves Jorge Soler hammered the eighth pitch from Astros starter Luis Garcia for a three-run home run after Ozzie Albies singled and Eddie Rosario walked around two flyouts. Soler's third homer of the Series traveled an estimated 446 feet, and it was the last pitch Garcia, starting on short rest, threw.
    The Braves' lead grew to 5-0 in the top of the fifth when Atlanta-area native Dansby Swanson crushed a two-run homer off Astros reliever Cristian Javier. Albies, who had walked to lead off the inning, scored ahead of Swanson. One out and two batters later, Freddie Freeman doubled home Soler, who had walked, making the score 6-0.
      Freeman, who could potentially be a free agent after the season, blasted a solo home run in the top of the seventh off Houston's Ryne Stanek to make it 7-0.
        Atlanta starting pitcher Max Fried was spectacular, striking out six in six innings and giving up just four singles. Two of those baserunners were erased on double plays, with Fried starting one of them.
